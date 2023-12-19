Sun and heat until New Year's Eve? Probable according to the latest destination forecasts, which see the large area of ​​high pressure of oceanic origin, the Azores anticyclone, well structured and rooted in Italy.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it tells us that the heart of the Christmas anticyclone, in addition to being hot, measures almost 1050hpa of pressure, a monster of power. Its presence over Italy will guarantee mostly stable and sunny weather, but it will have to deal with the polar storm arriving from Scandinavia which, compared to the anticyclone, has a cold heart that measures only 960hpa of pressure.

This storm in the next few days it will decrease in latitude, colliding with the Alps and from there it will not be able to proceed further. The enormous difference in pressure between the two antagonistic figures will instead cause the eruption of furious winds between next Thursday and Friday. Winds that will continue to blow intensely until after Christmas. Despite that the pressure on Italy will remain such as not to cause any particular shocks on the forecasting front.

Based on this atmospheric configuration the weather will be sunny on Tuesday while on Wednesday the cloud cover will begin to increase in the Centre-North even with possible fog on the plains. He will begin to blow the Mistral over Sardinia. From Thursday onwards the wind will become the true protagonist of the days that will lead us to Christmas.

If the weather will be mostly sunny with sometimes cloudy skies and only some rain on the southern Tyrrhenian coasts (Friday), the Mistral will start to blow stronger and stronger around Sardinia, on the central Tyrrhenian Sea and on the Sicilian Channel with gusts of up to 100 km/h. Also on Friday, the Mistral which will impact the Alpine arc will cause wind and snow storms on the borders, while on the Po Valley it will be the turn of the Foehn which will suddenly warm the climate of many cities, such as Turin and Milan, but in a clear and clear.

Thus we arrive at Christmas Eve weekend with a partially cloudy sky in all regions while the wind will slowly start to turn from Libeccio. A Libeccio that will blow like a storm on Christmas Day on the Ligurian and Tyrrhenian Seas, but the anticyclone will not let go. The anti-cyclonic regime will also last on Boxing Day and if the trend is confirmed (there is a good chance) it will continue its stay in Italy also for New Year's Eve.

IN DETAIL

Tuesday 19. In the north: sunny with pleasant weather. In the center: partly cloudy sky. In the south: good weather prevailing.

Wednesday 20. In the north: very cloudy sky with possible fog on the plains. In the center: often very cloudy sky. In the south: irregularly cloudy skies.

Thursday 21. In the north: scattered clouds. In the center: Mistral in Sardinia, irregular clouds elsewhere. In the south: partly cloudy.

Trend: strong winds in many areas, but skies only at times cloudy.