From: Kilian Bäuml

Christmas spirit despite rainy weather: The hope for a white Christmas remains. But what do the first weather forecasts say?

Kassel – In mid-November and in many parts of Germany, the anticipation of Christmas gradually begins, but a look out of the window can quickly dampen this mood. Currently, storms with continuous rain are putting Germany on alert rather than in a festive mood.

A snow-white landscape would be far more Christmassy. For many Christmas lovers, this is the ideal weather. But what are the chances this year? The first weather forecasts for the Christmas season are not very promising, but snow cannot be completely ruled out yet.

First forecasts for Christmas weather: What are the chances of snow?

We are experiencing an exceptional year in terms of weather. The summer in Germany was partly characterized by cold weather, and in the autumn there was a “heat wave of historic proportions”. Jan Schenk, meteorologist from the weather portal the weather channelgives an initial forecast for the Christmas weather.

According to the weather expert, the current ones are Predictions for a White Christmas rather unfavorable. This is mainly due to low pressure areas over the Atlantic, which cause westerly and southerly winds in Germany. However, it could be that a low pressure area shifts and cold air flows in for a short time. However, warm air would probably quickly follow again. “That means snowfall can happen – even in the week of Christmas – but it won’t last long. “You can already say that,” says Schenk and specifies: “That means it doesn’t look particularly white for Christmas, but rather looks more like a green Christmas.”

Meteorologist thinks snow is unlikely, but the weather forecast “is nothing more than a trend”

When asked how likely the weather expert believes a “green Christmas” will be, Schenk replies: “I think 80 percent.” However, a white Christmas cannot yet be completely ruled out. The meteorologist emphasizes: “But you also have to say now that there are of course certain uncertainties, it is nothing more than a trend.”

Particularly in weekly weather models, the prospects of a high pressure area forming in Scandinavia are more favorable. This would cause cold air to flow into Germany from the east. But even that wouldn’t be a guarantee of snow at Christmas. There could be cold air from the east, “but you have to say that it will probably happen in the first half of December – if it comes.”

El Niño reduces the chance of snow on Christmas

The meteorologist’s first forecast even agrees with the centennial calendar’s forecast for Christmas, which also predicts cold temperatures closer to mid-December. The current forecasts tend towards a white Christmas, but this is initially just a weather trend. Schenk also points out that we are in an El Niño year and winters are often warmer in these years.

But even if the winter weather doesn’t come, you can still get into a contemplative mood at the Christmas market. These will soon be opening in many cities, too The Christmas market is already being set up in Kassel.

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Kilian Bäuml before publication.