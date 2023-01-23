Aguascalientes.- The weather in Aguascalientes from Monday 23 to Thursday 26 January 2023, alert of low temperatures in mountainous areas and strong winds.

According to National Metereological Service (SMN) for the beginning of this week wait that the temperatures reach -5 to 0° centigrade

The SMN pointed out that cold front numbers 26 and 27 will enter during these days, which will cause low temperatures, especially in the north of the country.

so in Aguascalientes wait vWind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms for Monday, January 23.

While for the Tuesday morning, minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frosts will be recorded in mountainous areas.

Throughout Tuesday, wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms is also expected.

By Wednesday morning January 24 Aguascalientes will have minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost.

finally the Thursday January 25 the conditions will persist when registering minimum temperatures for Thursday morning from -5 to 0 °C with frost.