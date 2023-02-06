Aguascalientes.- The weather in Aguascalientes from February 06 to 10, 2023, alert of low temperatures in mountainous areas at dawn.

According to National Metereological Service (SMN) for Monday, February 6, minimum temperatures are expected for Monday morning from -5 to 0 °C with frost: in mountainous areas.

Aguascalientes will record minimum temperatures for the early morning of Tuesday, February 7, from -5 to 0 °C with frost in mountainous areas.

While the temperatures are a little less low for the early morning of Wednesday, February 8, as 0 to 5 °C is expected with possible frost in high areas.

For Thursday, February 9, it registers again from -5 to 0 °C with frost in mountainous areas of Aguascalientes.

Finally, those who live in mountainous areas should take out their blankets, since during the early hours of Friday the 10th, 0 to 5 °C is expected with possible frosts.

