Weather forecast: first snow expected. L’Arpal: “From Monday, at altitude, but only on Sunday will it be possible to say where and when with more precision”

Genoa – A few hours before the frost and a few degrees above zero, a few hours later hot air and 15-16 degrees. What’s happening in Liguria? “Please let’s leave climate changes alone for once – says Barbara Turato, manager of Arpal Liguria – They are quite usual temperature variations in winter. Simply in the last few days we have had very cold air currents with winds from the North, from the Po Valley, which they suddenly lowered temperatures and created episodes of freezing in the valleys. And shortly afterwards we were instead subjected to a disturbance of Atlantic origin which led, with the Libeccio wind, much milder temperatures and the consequent rise in temperatures. Let’s say that this sudden change was perceived as anomalous because it was close but it is quite common when there are air masses coming from opposite areas that alternate over the same region…”.

The Arpal bulletin

On the motorway some illuminated signs even warned of the risk of finding “fog banks”, which is quite unusual for our windswept stretch of Liguria. “We need to tread slowly on this, I haven’t been ready to comment, I would be more inclined to consider them low clouds but, I repeat, I don’t have concrete data to comment on so I would prefer to abstain”.

On the horizon, between Sunday evening and Monday, the first snow events are forecast. So with temperatures dropping at the beginning of the week and possible snowfall. “A worsening is foreseen, I confirm – concludes the Arpal manager – Snow events are expected and could affect the Alpine areas and the Po Valley slopes. We will be able to define the details of these possible events better from Sunday: when it comes to snow, one degree more or less in temperature can make the difference, so let’s wait. We are not expecting epochal snowfalls, not like snowmen on the beach if I may ask a joke, but given that it could be the first snow, if so it would be a tangible start to meteorological winter”