Weather, crazy climate: 40°C in the South, autumn weekend in the North. Forecasts

Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the website iLMeteo.it, confirms i first autumn movements over Northern Europe with a Atlantic disturbance which crossed Italy yesterday and other unstable fronts expected from Thursday. But the African heat continues in the South!



The rains will wet the Centre-North in the next few days with a decidedly more disturbed phase between Thursday and Friday when we will widely exceed 40-50 mm in 24 hours. The most intense phenomena, then, will also move towards the South from Saturday where a temperature drop of 10 degrees is expected by Sunday 24th.

In short, we are preparing for the Autumn Equinoxwhich will take place on Saturday 23 September at 8.49 am, with the return of rain and temperatures more typical of the period: but there could be another surprise on the horizon.

Weather forecast for the next few days

In the next few hours, an Atlantic front is expected to move towards the North-East and central regions: Spotty showers are expected especially in Tuscany, Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia; in the South it is still hot in Africa with 38°C in Syracuse, 36°C in Taranto and 35°C in Bari and Matera.

On Wednesday 20 September 2023 we will experience a meteorological truce in the North before the arrival, from the afternoon-evening, of a new cluster of bad weather between Western Liguria and Piedmont; in the South, however, it is still 39°C in Syracuse and 34°C in Taranto.

September 21, 2023, which many think is the beginning of Autumn but this is not the case (this year the origin of the new season will be on September 23rd and normally the Equinox falls on either the 22nd or the 23rd and even in the years of the ‘Great War’ it fell on September 24th), will see the arrival of a well-established Atlantic disturbance structured: rain is expected in the Centre-North, especially in the north and on the Tyrrhenian coast; on the other hand, the monotony of the South will continue with 37°C still in Sicily, even if it will be slightly less hot in the rest of the South.

Friday 22 September 2023 we will have a day similar to the previous one: more widespread rainfall is expected north of the Po river and between eastern Liguria and Upper Tuscany, in the rest of the center the situation will be drier and at times sunny. The South will continue to experience the North African climate with peaks of 37 in Sicily and 34 in Puglia.

Here we are finally at the Autumn Equinox, Saturday 23 September: the astronomical calendar will align with the meteorological one, in fact rains are expected towards the Center and then locally towards the South, in the North there will be clear spells but in a cooler context with highs of 23-25°C in the Po Valley.

We close the week with the confirmation of a drop in temperatures of 10 degrees also in the South by Sundayand then we anticipate what could be the Autumn Surprise: as soon as the new season has begun, next week the anticyclone could return to the whole of Italy with summer-like temperatures again.

So let’s prepare ourselves for a gradual worsening until Sunday, but let’s be ready to bring out fins, swimsuits and goggles again!

IN DETAIL

Tuesday 19. In the north: residual instability in the Triveneto. Middle: good weather. In the South: sunny and very hot for the period.

Wednesday 20th. In the north: it worsens from the afternoon, but not in Emilia Romagna. In the centre: it worsens in Tuscany, Umbria and upper Lazio, almost everywhere during the night. In the south: rain in Campania during the night.

Thursday 21st. In the north: scattered rains in an autumn-like context. In the center: the rains are coming. In the south: thunderstorms in Campania.

Trend: Atlantic disturbance from North to South, temperature drop by the weekend and umbrellas open at times everywhere.

