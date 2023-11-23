The cold breaks across Italy, temperatures drop over the weekend and winter arrives, complete with snow. From next week, a series of cyclones will start a phase of bad weather characterized by abundant rainfall and even snowfall down to the plains.

Already over the weekend and then especially from Monday 27 November, the first signs of a change in the weather will be felt with the arrival of cold winds from Northern Europe. The cold currents entering from the Rhone Gate (south-eastern France) will favor the formation of a cyclone on our seas capable of triggering intense rainfall, even in the form of storms and violent gusts of wind.

Weather next week

Keep an eye out, in particular, between the night of Monday 27 November and the early hours of Tuesday 28 November, when there will be a risk of snow down to very low altitude (around 150/200 metres, if not lower in case of intense showers ) on Piedmont, western Lombardy (possible flakes also in Turin and Milan).

Subsequently, the worsening will also extend to the rest of the Centre-South: given the strong contrasts between different air masses (seas that are still too warm) real storms cannot be ruled out with the risk of local flooding (it will be possible even up to 150 liters of rain in 24 hours) especially in Lazio, Campania and Calabria.

In the following days, thanks to the passage of the cold front, temperatures are expected to literally collapse with values ​​well below the climatic averages throughout Italy: in the Centre-North extensive frosts are expected right down to the plains during the night and in the early morning .

Between Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd December a second disturbed pulse could reach Italy, triggering new and intense rainfall. Given that the temporal distance is still too long, the uncertainties increase: however, it seems that the cold and eventful phase may continue with the risk of new snow surprises down to very low altitudes (locally up to the plains).