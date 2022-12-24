Anticyclone weather from Christmas to New Year 2022 will be the hottest year since 1800. Forecasts

Announcements weather forecast from Christmas to New Year’s on the front. Let’s understand the weather forecast of the next few days and the trend until New Year’s Eve. As was already assumed in September, after an exceptional, hot and incredible summer period, 2022 is preparing to become the hottest year in Italy’s history, at least since 1800, the year in which slightly more precise measurements began on average.

Christmas and New Year weather, so hot! High temperatures. Forecasts

In fact, the last week of the year will be hot throughout the country and will increase the average temperature of 2022: to new Year’s Eve we will also celebrate this record or, better, we will become more aware that Global Warming is a serious matter. We will have to act from the first days of 2023, we will have to block this trend towards Global Warming: it already hurts to think of next summer’s 45°C, very likely and not just in the South.

Christmas weather with the African Anticyclone. Forecasts

Matthias Gussonimeteorologist of the iLMeteo.it site, recalls that with theAfrican anticyclone impressive numbers have already been recorded, even in the last few days: at 6 in the morning, in the middle of winter and a few days before Christmas, the thermometers showed 15-17°C in the Centre-South, at dawn after a long winter night! These exceptional numbers, together with highs over 20°C with peaks of 25° expected for Christmas and Boxing Daytogether with the sea with water at 19°C, draw a typical weather picture of May, a picture out of the ordinary that unfortunately we also experienced last year.

All these thermal changes are not good for nature, fauna and flora that experience winter in total confusion: in these last days of December, Italy recorded temperatures typical of Egypt, for example Olbia was hotter than Il Cairo.

Weather Anticyclone at Christmas and Cyclone at New Year’s Eve: Very hot camel. Forecasts

For the foreseeable future forecast do not allow a glimpse of a change: it seemed to be able to form a Cyclone for New Year’s Evebut the models have changed forecasts: in meteorology it is common for the projection beyond 7 days to be modified, the long-term trend is almost never the absolute truth but information to be managed as a general rule.

With the latest model releases, in fact, it seems that the Camelso it is pleasantly called in meteorological jargonAfrican anticyclonewill accompany us until the beginning of 2023.

In practice, with the heat, the mirage of the Three Kings will also appear in Italy on camels, with spring temperatures for another week.

Getting serious, in detail, the forecasts they will be monotonous: full sun in the mountains, on the Adriatic regions and in the South, sometimes gray skies in the Po Valley, Liguria and Upper Tuscany; abnormal heat. The protagonist of the coming days will only be the drizzle between Liguria and Tuscany, the only meteorological phenomenon in a situation defined by the forecasters as ‘absolute flatness’: in practice nothing will happen, the perturbations will be confined between Iceland and Scandinavia, while in the East the closest cyclone will be in Kazakhstan.

Last important note: with le rising temperatures watch out for avalanchesthe danger is significantly increasing in the Alps, don’t go off-piste this hot Christmas weekend.

Christmas and Boxing Day weather forecast

Weather forecast for Saturday 24 December 2022. In the north: clouds in the plains, sun in the mountains. In the centre: low clouds scattered along the Tyrrhenian side, beautiful elsewhere. In the south: sunny and warm for the period.

Weather forecast Sunday 25 December 2022. In the north: gray in the plains, drizzle in Liguria, beautiful in the mountains. In the middle: clouds in Tuscany, better elsewhere. In the south: sunny and warm for the period.

Weather forecast Monday 26 December 2022. In the north: gray in the plains, rain in Liguria, beautiful in the mountains. In the middle: clouds in Tuscany, better elsewhere. In the south: sunny and warm for the period.

Weather forecast New Year’s trend

Undisturbed African anticyclone in terms of weather at least until New Year 2023.

Subscribe to the newsletter

