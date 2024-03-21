This is the Forecast of the climate by REGIONS of Mexico, from the National Meteorological Service, for this Thursday, March 21:

Mexico's valley

A temperate environment is forecast at dawn in the region and a cool one in high areas of the Valley of Mexico. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere, sky with scattered clouds and no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Wind from the west and southwest of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region. The minimum temperature predicted for Mexico City is 14 to 16 °C and the maximum is 29 to 31 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 5 to 7 °C and the maximum 24 to 26 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. Cool morning atmosphere with fog on the west coast of the peninsula, as well as cold to very cold with frost in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, temperate atmosphere in Baja California and warm in Baja California Sur. Northwest wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 30 to 40 km/h on coasts.

North pacific

Sky with scattered cloudiness and no rain in the region. Mild atmosphere at dawn in Sinaloa and cold to very cold with fog banks in Sonora. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in Sonora (south) and very hot in Sinaloa. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Sinaloa.

Central Pacific

Partly cloudy sky and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold with possible frost in high parts of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot atmosphere. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils in Jalisco, as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Nayarit, Colima and Michoacán.

South Pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with showers in Oaxaca and Chiapas. Partially cloudy skies and no rain in Guerrero. In the morning, cool atmosphere with fog in the mountains of the region. During the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot weather in Oaxaca, Chiapas and Guerrero. South component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Oaxaca (Isthmus).

Gulf of Mexico

Cloudy skies with heavy occasional rains in Tamaulipas, showers in Veracruz and isolated rains in Tabasco. Mild and cool atmosphere in the morning with dense fog banks. In the afternoon, hot to very hot weather in Tamaulipas and Veracruz (south) and extremely hot in Tabasco. Wind with a southern component with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the south of Veracruz and 50 to 70 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds in Tamaulipas.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies during the day with isolated rains in Yucatán and Quintana Roo. Partially cloudy skies and no rain in Campeche. Mild atmosphere in the morning, hot to very hot in the afternoon, being extremely hot in Campeche and Yucatán. East wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the coasts of the peninsula.

North Table

Cloudy sky with occasional heavy rains in Nuevo León, intervals of showers in Coahuila and isolated rains in San Luis Potosí; Heavy rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail. No rain in the rest of the region. Cold morning atmosphere, as well as frigid with frost at dawn in the mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango. Fog banks in mountainous areas. Warm to hot atmosphere in the afternoon and very hot in Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils in Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes; and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h with possible whirlwinds in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Central Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with isolated rains in Puebla. Partly cloudy and without rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold with possible frost in high areas of Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla. Morning fog banks in the mountains. In the afternoon, hot to very hot weather in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla (southwest), as well as extremely hot in the south of Morelos. Southwest wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Morelos.