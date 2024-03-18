Forecast of the climate by REGIONS of Mexicoof the National Metereological Servicefor this one Monday March 18.

Mexico's valley

Cool weather is forecast at dawn and cold in high areas surrounding the Valley of Mexico. Partially cloudy skies in the morning, towards afternoon hours an increase in the temperature is expected. cloudiness and warm environment with probability of rains and intervals of showers in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, which will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible falls of electricity. hail. Wind direction variable from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils. The temperature The minimum forecast for Mexico City is 13 to 15 °C and the maximum is 28 to 30 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 5 to 7 °C and the maximum 24 to 26 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy to partly cloudy skies during the day with a chance of rains isolated in Baja California, as well as falling snow or sleet in mountain areas of said entity. Sky with scattered clouds and no rain in Baja California Sur. Cool to temperate atmosphere at dawn in Baja California Sur, being very cold to freezing with frost in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in Baja California and warm in Baja California Sur. Northwest wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils on the peninsula.

North pacific

Partially cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. Cool to temperate atmosphere at dawn in Sinaloa and cold to very cold with frost in mountain areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in Sinaloa and mild to warm in Sonora. West wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Sonora and Sinaloa.

Central Pacific

Partly cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. Cool to temperate atmosphere in the morning and cold with possible frost in the mountains of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, hot to very hot weather in Nayarit, being extremely hot in Jalisco (coast), Colima and Michoacán. West wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region.

South Pacific

Cloudy skies during the day with the probability of very heavy occasional rains in Oaxaca and heavy occasional rains in Chiapas, which may be accompanied by electric shocks and hail; Likewise, these rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause flooding, flooding and landslides. Partially cloudy skies and no rain in Guerrero. In the morning, cool atmosphere and fog banks in high areas of the region. During the afternoon, hot to very hot weather in Oaxaca and Chiapas, being extremely hot in Guerrero. North component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in the Isthmus and Gofo de Tehuantepec, during the night; Wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Oaxaca and Chiapas, and up to 40 km/h in Guerrero.

Gulf of Mexico

Cloudy skies during the day with the probability of intense occasional rains in Veracruz, very heavy occasional rains in Tamaulipas and strong occasional rains in Tabasco, which may be accompanied by electric shocks and hail; Likewise, these rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause flooding, flooding and landslides. Mild and cool atmosphere in the morning with fog banks in high areas. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere in Tamaulipas, being hot to very hot in Veracruz (south) and Tabasco. “North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h, waves of 1 to 3 meters high and the possibility of waterspout formation on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Tabasco.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with a probability of showers in Campeche and isolated rains in Yucatán and Quintana Roo, which could be accompanied by electric shocks. Mild to warm atmosphere during the morning, being very hot to extremely hot in the afternoon in the region. Wind of variable direction from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the peninsula.

North Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with the probability of intense occasional rains in San Luis Potosí, very heavy occasional rains in Nuevo León, heavy occasional rains in Coahuila and showers in Chihuahua, which may be accompanied by electric shocks and hail. ; Likewise, heavy to intense rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause flooding, flooding and landslides; Partially cloudy sky and isolated rains in Zacatecas, without rain in Durango and Aguascalientes. Cool to cold atmosphere at dawn, being very cold to freezing with frost in the mountains of Zacatecas, Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, mild to warm atmosphere in the region. Wind of variable direction from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León, gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Aguascalientes; These gusts of wind could cause dust devils.

Central Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with the probability of intense occasional rains in Hidalgo and Puebla, very heavy occasional rains in Querétaro and intervals of showers in Guanajuato and Tlaxcala, which may be accompanied by electric shocks and hail; Likewise, heavy to intense rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause flooding, flooding and landslides; Partially cloudy sky and no rain in Morelos. Cool to temperate atmosphere in the morning and cold with possible frost in high areas of Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere, being very hot in Puebla (southwest) and extremely hot in Morelos (south). Wind direction variable from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Tlaxcala and Morelos, all with possible dust devils.