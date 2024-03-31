Forecast of the climate by REGIONS of Mexicoof the National Metereological Servicefor this one Sunday March 31:

Mexico's valley

During the morning, cool weather is forecast, and cold in high areas. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere, partly cloudy sky, with mist and no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. South component wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible formation of dust devils in the region. The minimum temperature predicted for Mexico City is 13 to 15 °C and the maximum is 29 to 31 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 2 to 4 °C and the maximum 26 to 28 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with very heavy occasional rains in Baja California, which could cause landslides, flooding and flooding; as well as showers in Baja California Sur. Cool environment in Baja California Sur and very cold with possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in the region. Southwest wind of 20 to 40 km/h with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and possible dust devils in Baja California and gusts of wind of 60 to 70 km/h in Baja California Sur, as well as waves of 2 to 3 m high on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

North pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with very heavy occasional rains in Sonora, which could cause landslides, flooding and flooding; and isolated rains in Sinaloa. During the morning, cool atmosphere in Sinaloa and cold to very cold with possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Sonora. In the afternoon, cool atmosphere in Sonora and hot in Sinaloa. Southwest wind of 20 to 40 km/h with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and possible dust devils in Sonora, as well as wind gusts of up to 40 km/h in Sinaloa.

Central Pacific

Partly cloudy sky and no rain in the region. Cold atmosphere in the morning and very cold in high areas of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot atmosphere in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in the region.

South Pacific

Fog banks at dawn in mountain areas of the region, partly cloudy skies during the day and isolated rains in Chiapas; Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the rest of the region. In the morning, fresh and cold atmosphere in the mountains of Oaxaca. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot atmosphere in the region. Wind direction variable from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in the region.

Gulf of Mexico

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. In the morning, cool to cold atmosphere in mountain areas of Veracruz and Tamaulipas. Possible fog at dawn. In the afternoon, hot to very hot weather in the region, as well as extremely hot in Tabasco and southern Veracruz. Wind with a southern component (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy sky and possible isolated rain in Quintana Roo, partially cloudy sky and no rain in the rest of the region. Mild atmosphere in the morning and very hot during the afternoon, as well as extremely hot in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. East wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Yucatan Peninsula.

North Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional heavy showers and rains in Chihuahua, which could cause landslides, flooding and flooding. Partly cloudy skies and no rain is in the rest of the region. Cold atmosphere in the morning and very cold with possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Chihuahua. During the afternoon, cool atmosphere in Chihuahua and warm to hot in the rest of the region. Southwest wind of 20 to 40 km/h with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust devils in Chihuahua and Durango; wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Coahuila and Zacatecas; Wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí, southern component wind (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Nuevo León, All winds with possible dust devils.

Central Table

Hot to very hot atmosphere in the afternoon, as well as extremely hot in the south of Morelos. Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold with possible fog in the mountains. Southwest wind variable from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in the region.