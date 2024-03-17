Forecast of the climate by REGIONSof the National Metereological Service from Conagua, for this Sunday:

Mexico's valley

Cool weather is forecast at dawn and cold in high areas surrounding the Valley of Mexico. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day and warm evening atmosphere; no rain in Mexico City and probability of isolated rain in areas of the State of Mexico. Wind from the south and southwest of 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils. The minimum temperature predicted for Mexico City is 13 to 15 °C and the maximum is 28 to 30 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 3 to 5 °C and the maximum 24 to 26 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies during the day with a probability of showers in Baja California, as well as snow or sleet in mountain areas of said entity; sky with scattered clouds and no rain in Baja California Sur. Cool atmosphere at dawn in Baja California Sur, being very cold to freezing with frost in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in Baja California and warm in Baja California Sur. Northwest wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Gulf of California, and with possible dust devils in both entities.

North pacific

Partially cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. Cool to temperate atmosphere at dawn in Sinaloa and cold to very cold with frost in mountain areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in Sinaloa and mild to warm in Sonora. West wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Sonora and Sinaloa.

Central Pacific

Partly cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold with possible frost in the mountains of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, hot to very hot weather in Nayarit, being extremely hot in Jalisco (coast), Colima and Michoacán. West wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region.

South Pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with the probability of heavy occasional rains that could be accompanied by electrical discharges in Chiapas, which could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams and cause flooding or landslides; showers in Oaxaca and isolated rains in Guerrero. In the morning, cool atmosphere and fog banks in high areas of the region. During the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot weather in the region, mainly in coastal areas. South component wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Gulf of Mexico

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with the probability of heavy occasional rains that could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail in Tamaulipas, which could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams and cause flooding or landslides. Partially cloudy to partly cloudy skies with rain and intervals of showers in Veracruz and without rain in Tabasco. Mild and cool atmosphere in the morning with dense fog banks in high areas. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot atmosphere. East component wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds northwest of Tamaulipas, as well as gusts of wind of 40 to 60 km/h in Veracruz (north), and gusts of up to 40 km/h in Tabasco.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy, partly cloudy skies during the day with isolated rains in Quintana Roo, without rain in Campeche and Yucatán. Temperate to warm environment during the morning, being hot to very hot in the afternoon in Quintana Roo and extremely hot in Campeche and Yucatán. East component wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the region.

North Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with the probability of heavy occasional rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail of different sizes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, which could cause an increase in the levels of rivers, streams and cause flooding or landslides; Isolated rains in Chihuahua and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool to cold atmosphere at dawn, being very cold to freezing with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, mild to warm atmosphere in the region, being hot to very hot in San Luis Potosí, Nuevo León, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes. Southwest wind in much of the region at 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust devils in Chihuahua, Durango, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí; Gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible formation of whirlwinds in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Central Table

Partially cloudy to partly cloudy skies during the day with a probability of intervals of showers in Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla, as well as isolated rains in Tlaxcala and Guanajuato, without rain in Morelos. Cool to temperate atmosphere in the morning and cold with possible frost in high areas of Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere, being very hot in Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla (southwest), and extremely hot in Morelos (south). Southwest wind in most of the region at 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils.