Weather forecast by REGIONS, from the National Meteorological Service, for this Wednesday

Mexico's valley

Clear and foggy skies during the day and no chance of rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Cool atmosphere at dawn and cold in high areas surrounding the Valley of Mexico. South component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region. The minimum temperature predicted for Mexico City is 11 to 13 °C and the maximum is 29 to 31 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature is 1 to 3 °C and the maximum is 25 to 27 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. During the morning, cool atmosphere in Baja California Sur, cold to very cold in the mountains of Baja California, as well as fog banks on the western coast of the peninsula. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere. Northwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Gulf of California and with dust devils in Baja California Sur.

North pacific

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. During the morning, temperate to cool and very cold to icy environments in the mountains of Sonora. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in Sonora and hot in Sinaloa. Northwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in the region.

Central Pacific

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and very cold with possible frost in high areas of Jalisco (north). In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot weather in Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, and hot to very hot in Nayarit. Wind from the west and southwest of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in Jalisco and Colima.

South Pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with intervals of showers in Oaxaca and Chiapas. No rain in Guerrero. In the morning, temperate atmosphere, as well as cool to cold in mountain areas of Oaxaca. During the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot atmosphere in areas of the region. Wind of variable direction from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region, at night a “North” event with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Gulf of Mexico

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with intervals of showers in Veracruz and Tabasco, and isolated rains in Tamaulipas. In the morning, cool atmosphere with possible fog banks in the region and cold atmosphere in mountain areas of Veracruz. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot weather in Tabasco, as well as hot to very hot in the rest of the region. “North” event with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, extending during the night towards Tabasco.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains in Yucatán and Quintana Roo, and intervals of showers in Campeche; Rains can be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail. Mild atmosphere in the morning and very hot to extremely hot during the afternoon. “North” event with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Campeche and Yucatán, as well as wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Quintana Roo.

North Table

Partially cloudy to partly cloudy skies with isolated rains in Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, without rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning; cold to very cold in the mountains of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes; and cold with frost at dawn in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. During the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in the region, as well as hot in Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (south) and Aguascalientes. Wind from the north and northwest of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in the region.

Central Table

Partially cloudy to partly cloudy skies with intervals of showers in Puebla and isolated rains in Querétaro and Hidalgo. No rain in the rest of the region. Cool morning atmosphere, as well as cold in high areas of Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla. Hot environment in Guanajuato, very hot in Puebla (southwest) and extremely hot in Morelos (south). Wind of variable direction from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla; all with dust devils.