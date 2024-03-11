This is the Forecast of the climate by REGIONS of the National Metereological Service from Conagua for this Monday, March 11:

Mexico's valley

Cool weather is forecast at dawn and cold with possible fog in the mountains of the Valley of Mexico. In the afternoon, partially cloudy skies, a warm atmosphere and no rain are expected in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Wind from the south and southwest of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region. The minimum temperature predicted for Mexico City is 11 to 13 °C and the maximum is 28 to 30 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 1 to 3 °C and the maximum 24 to 26 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy sky and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning, and cold to very cold with frost in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere. Northwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils on the peninsula. Waves 2 to 4 m high on the west coast of Baja California.

North pacific

Partly cloudy sky and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold to very cold with possible frost in mountain areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere in Sonora and Sinaloa. West wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Sonora.

Central Pacific

Partly cloudy sky during the day and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold in the mountains of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, hot atmosphere. Wind from the west and southwest of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Jalisco and Michoacán.

South Pacific

Cloudy skies with very heavy occasional rains in Chiapas, which could cause landslides, flooding or flooding. Showers in Oaxaca and no rain in Guerrero. In the morning, cool atmosphere and fog banks in high areas. During the afternoon hot atmosphere in Guerrero and coasts of the region. “North” event with wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and waves of 2 to 3 meters high in the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Gulf of Mexico

Cloudy skies with heavy occasional rains in Veracruz and Tabasco, which could cause landslides, flooding or flooding. Isolated rains in Tamaulipas. Cold to cool atmosphere at dawn with fog banks in the region. In the afternoon, temperate atmosphere. Wind from the east and northeast with gusts of 30 to 40 km/h on the coasts of the region.

Yucatan Peninsula

Cloudy skies most of the day, with very heavy occasional rains in Campeche and Yucatán, as well as heavy rains in Quintana Roo; These rains could cause flooding or flooding. Cool atmosphere during the morning and warm to hot in the afternoon. North wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and waves 1 to 2 m high on the coasts of Campeche and Yucatán.

North Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with isolated rains in Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Durango and Zacatecas. Cold to very cold environment at dawn with fog banks, and freezing with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, mild to warm atmosphere in the region. Wind of variable direction from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils in Chihuahua and Durango, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Central Table

Cloudy skies during the day with showers in Puebla. Scattered cloudiness and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold to very cold with possible frost in mountain areas. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere, as well as hot in Morelos (south) and Puebla (southwest). Wind direction variable from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Morelos.