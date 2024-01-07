Bad weather continues to rage over Italy. Also for tomorrow, January 8, 2024, various rainfalls are expected across the country. In the north, in the morning, scattered precipitation, with snow from 900-1,200 meters in the mountains. In the afternoon phenomena only in the north-west regions and Emilia Romagna, still snow from 900-1,000 metres. In the evening and night, residual precipitation in Piedmont, Liguria and the northern Apennines, with snow from 1100 metres; dry elsewhere with many clouds. Minimum and maximum temperatures stable or decreasing. Moderate or strong winds from the north-eastern quadrants. Very rough or rough seas.

In the center, in the morning, weak and scattered precipitations over the Tyrrhenian regions and the Marche, with overcast skies. No significant changes are expected in the afternoon. Between the evening and the night there will be widespread precipitation, with snow in the Apennines at medium altitudes. Minimum and maximum temperatures decreasing. Moderate winds of variable direction. Seas ranging from slightly rough to very rough.

Finally, in the south, scattered rains are expected in the morning in all areas, intense in the Tyrrhenian peninsular regions. In the afternoon no changes expected. In the evening and night, widespread bad weather conditions resumed, with scattered rain and thunderstorms; snow in the Apennines from 1200-1300 meters. Minimum and maximum temperatures decreasing. Strong winds from the western quadrants. Very rough or rough seas.