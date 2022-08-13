Today, Saturday, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office published an alert that includes directions and advice regarding the expected weather conditions in the country.
The office wrote, on its official account on Twitter, “In light of the expected weather conditions that may be witnessed in some areas in both the city of Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region, we advise the public to take caution when driving, to ensure their safety and the safety of road users.”
“We also advise to make sure that the headlights of the car are left on in conditions of limited visibility,” the office added.
The center advised the public to “follow up on the latest weather developments through official channels, and implement the instructions issued by the competent authorities.”
