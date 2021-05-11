A.Last Sunday, summer announced itself for the first time in many regions of Germany. After a longer cool phase, the German Weather Service (DWD) recorded temperatures of up to 31 degrees. But just as quickly as the summer temperatures came, they were gone again. In western Germany, temperatures fell back to 19 to 24 degrees at the beginning of the week. In the east, according to the DWD, it should stay hot in summer up to and including Tuesday, at 25 to 30 degrees. Then the colder air from the west pulls over to the east and brings thunderstorms with it.

So far, summer temperatures have been a long time coming. Years of very warm April months were followed this year by the coolest April in 40 years, said the DWD. April brought a lot of sun, but little rainfall and an unusually high number of frost days.

Despite the temperature outlier last weekend, the trend from April continued into May. The month started cool and gray and will probably continue like this until further notice. In the coming days, the maximum temperatures across Germany will usually be between 15 and 20 degrees.

According to the seasonal forecast of the DWD, pleasant summer months are ahead. “Currently we cannot see any major deviations in temperature from the climate mean over Germany, neither upwards nor downwards,” says Kristina Fröhlich from the DWD. “The forecasts point to a pleasant summer, more on the warm side, but also not extraordinarily warm.” The climate expert points out, however, that the forecast accuracy for Europe is highly uncertain.