The good weather could continue to extend into the month of September. Live from Palavas-les-Flots in Hérault, journalist Véronique Gaglione is rather reassuring for the proper functioning of tourism even if some concerns persist. “Professionals still fear a slight decline compared to last year since, I remind you, most of the customers in September are traditionally made up of groups and seniors.“, she confides.

Some campsites in Hérault have an occupancy rate of nearly 70%, a first positive indicator. “Knowing that around 20% of customers in September make up their minds at the last moment. It is the tradition, depending on the weather and this year, sanitary conditions“, specifies journalist Valérie Gaglione.