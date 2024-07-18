He climate this Thursday July 18 in the city of Querétaro It is characterized by a series of meteorological events that include rains flashing and storms scattered, marking a day in which the variability of the weather will be a determining factor for the daily activities of the people of Querétaro.

From the early morningat 02:00, the climate In the city of Querétaro it will be rainy with moderate precipitation of 3.5 mm and an ambient temperature of 17°C. The winds come from the east, with a low intensity of 5 to 11 km/h, which maintains the thermal sensation at the level of the temperature real, without causing sudden changes in the night environment.

As the progress progresses early morning At around 05:00, the weather in the city of Querétaro continues its humid trend, although the rains become lighter, accumulating just 0.3 mm. The temperature drops slightly to 16°C, and the winds remain gentle, ensuring that the feeling of freshness persists at the start of the day.

At dawn, around 08:00, similar conditions are still observed with light rain totalling 0.1 mm and a slight rise in temperature to 18°C. The wind remains easterly and light, allowing the thermal sensation to remain balanced and comfortable for morning outdoor activities.

The most significant change in the weather today, Thursday, July 18, in the city of Querétaro occurs around noon, when the clouds partially disperse and the temperature reaches 23°C, with a thermal sensation of 24°C. However, the UV index climbs to 9, categorized as very high, which requires additional precautions, such as the use of sunscreen with an SPF between 25 and 50.

In the afternoon, at 2:00 p.m., the weather in the city of Querétaro shows a sky alternating between sun and clouds with sporadic light rain and a temperature rising to 25°C. Despite the presence of rain, the UV index reaches a critical level of 10, underlining the need for continuous sun protection.

The weather situation becomes more intense around 17:00, when the probability of a storm reaches 70%, and the expected rainfall is 4 mm, accompanied by a drop in temperature to 20°C. Moderate winds from the southeast provide a sensation of freshness that moderates the thermal sensation.

The weather situation remains challenging towards the evening, especially at 8:00 p.m., with an 80% chance of thunderstorms bringing 3.2 mm of rain and temperatures of 18°C. Winds, although light, come from the east, helping to keep the temperature constant.