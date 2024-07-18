He climate of this Thursday, July 18 in the city of Merida Yucatanpromises a day of significant meteorological variations, from a relatively calm dawn cool and cloudy until noon warmculminating with storms evening. These conditions are crucial for planning daily activities in this vibrant city in southeastern Mexico.

During the early hours of the early morningspecifically at 02:00, the climate in Mérida it shows clouds and clearings with a temperature of 25°C and a thermal sensation slightly lower than 24°C. The winds Loose winds from the east, with speeds of 6 to 12 km/h, contribute to maintaining the Fresh environment and pleasant for early risers or those who still enjoy the Yucatecan night.

As the sun begins to rise, at 08:00, the sky will be completely covered, and the temperature rises to 27°C, but the thermal sensation temperatures soar to 31°C due to the region’s typical humidity. South-easterly winds intensify, reaching speeds of up to 20 km/h, which can start to make the day feel warmer than expected.

The weather this Thursday, July 18 in the city of Mérida will become even more demanding around noon. At 11:00, the thermometer will read 32°C, but the thermal sensation rises to 38°C. The winds continue to blow from the east, and the UV index reaches a level of 9, considered very high. This requires effective sun protection measures, such as the use of sunscreen with SPF between 25 and 50, for those who need or decide to venture outdoors.

In the afternoon, starting at 2:00 p.m., the weather in Mérida will experience a dramatic change with the arrival of thunderstorms. The temperature remains at 32°C, but the wind chill decreases slightly to 37°C due to rain. The probability of precipitation reaches 70%, with accumulations close to 0.9 mm. The winds shift to the northeast and increase in strength, providing some relief from the accumulated heat.

By 17:00, the weather on Thursday, July 18 in the city of Mérida will intensify with stronger storms, reaching an 80% chance of precipitation and a significant volume of 3.3 mm. The temperature drops to 26°C, and the wind chill adjusts to a cooler 28°C. Northeasterly wind gusts continue, helping to disperse the heat.

The night in Mérida will bring with it partial calm. At 8:00 p.m., the sky is partly cloudy with a pleasant temperature of 25°C and a very similar thermal sensation. The winds, although milder, persist from the east, setting the stage for a calm and cool night.