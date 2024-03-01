The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing to the east, while winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, active at times and causing dust, and their speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h on the sea, with moderate to light waves in the Arabian Gulf, and sometimes turbulent, with moderate to light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Sunday’s weather remains fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, gradually becoming cloudy during the night hours until Monday morning, interspersed with some cumulus clouds and rain falling on some western regions, and extending to some coastal regions, with a gradual rise in temperatures, while The winds are north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, stirring up dust and dirt, and their speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent at night with active clouds. Arabian Gulf, light to medium waves at times in the Sea of ​​Oman. He explained that the weather next Monday will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rain falling on various areas of the country. Winds will also be southeasterly, moderate to active, and strong on the sea with active clouds, and they will raise dust and dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and their speed will range. From 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which has moderate waves, sometimes turbulent with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The Center reported that the weather next Tuesday will remain dusty and cloudy in general, with rain continuing to fall in various areas of the country, and the winds will remain southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, moderate to brisk, and strong over the sea with active clouds, and will cause dust and dust, leading to a decrease in the range. Horizontal visibility, speed ranges from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which has turbulent to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.