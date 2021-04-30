Weather For a picnic in Helsinki, it’s worth heading for the weather today and dressing up on the floors, the meteorologist advises

On Saturday clouds will increase and local showers are possible.

30.4. 14:37

May Day has had more than half a day, and some may already have had time to park the first Simat. Due to the corona epidemic, it is recommended that May Day be celebrated only with the closest people, and gatherings, especially indoors, are not recommended.

The good news is that most of the weather is expected for the May Day picnic in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Meteorologist Jenna Salminen Foreca says that the highest temperature measured today in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki, has been 9.1 degrees.

“During the day, the temperature rises locally to 10 degrees,” says Salminen.

During the eve, there is no need to worry about rain in the Helsinki metropolitan area, there is not even a higher risk of deafness. The clouds vary, but the weather is getting rainy.

The wind is gusty during the day and intensifies towards moderate towards evening. The temperature in the vicinity of ten degrees feels about five degrees. Salminen reminds that even if the meter looks like ten, you should dress warmly.

“It’s worth layering for a picnic. If students think, then coveralls and warm under. ”

The night during the metropolitan area the sky becomes clearer, which contributes to a drop in temperature. In the south we go to the frosty side in many places, on the coast we stay a little above zero. On Saturday morning, the wind blows from the west and northwest, which cools the weather.

“The first pluses tomorrow feel frosty,” says Salminen.

During Saturday, the temperature will rise closer to ten degrees. The metropolitan area is at least five degrees above. Towards the afternoon Cloudy. Local deaf people may not be completely avoided.

“Some of the clouds may turn into deaf clouds and get dripping rain. The rain will probably come as water, but I wouldn’t deny that no snowflakes could hover down, ”Salminen says.