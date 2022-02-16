Weather Flood water slows down traffic on Vihdintie in Vantaa

The traffic on Viintintie is slowed down by the flood water in Varisto.

Flood water has risen on Vihdintie in Vantaa Varisto. The speed limit in the area is now 50 kilometers per hour. The traffic control company Fintraffic reports this.

The exact flood area is about a kilometer north of the junction of Ring Road III on Vihdintie.

Melted snow has caused numerous problems in recent days. In Espoo, floodwaters covered long stretches of streets.

The snow that melted in Helsinki also turned into wide and in some places deep ponds and slowed down the movement.

The news is being updated.