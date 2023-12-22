Weather | Flights delayed and canceled – a family from Helsinki has already been on the plane for three hours

Several flights have been delayed or canceled on Friday.

Several Flights departing from or arriving at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport will be late on Friday due to challenging weather conditions.

According to the airport company Finavia's website, departing flights are delayed by about three hours at worst.

Part flights have been cancelled. KLM flights to Amsterdam at 10:40 and 13:55 and Finnair flights to Warsaw at 11:45 and 15:45 have been cancelled.

Among the arrivals, Finnair flights from Kuopio at 9:35 and Mariehamn at 9:45 and KLM flights from Amsterdam at 10:10 and 13:10 have been cancelled.

Snowing the Helsinki native brought twists and turns Delay Kallio-Myersin for the family. They were on their way to spend Christmas in Manchester, where Kallio-Myers' spouse is from.

“We have been sitting on the plane for almost three hours, waiting for departure,” Kallio-Myers said on Friday morning.

According to him, there was a calm but uncertain atmosphere on the flight. No one seemed to know when the plane would reach the runway and head for Britain. They even have time to eat their own lunch while on the ground.

“And there's still about a three-hour flight ahead.”

Passengers were served chocolate bars and cookies while waiting for departure. The children were able to visit the cockpit.

“Now it looks like we'll be able to leave. It would have been awkward if we had been put in a hotel for the night.”

Meteorology according to the department's weather forecast, the snowfall will continue throughout Friday. Temperatures stay close to zero.

The wind blows mainly from the east, and in gusts the wind speed can reach up to thirteen meters per second.