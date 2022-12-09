Weather | Five centimeters more snow may accumulate during the rest of the week

An extraordinary amount of snow has accumulated in southern Finland at the moment.

The end of the week around five centimeters of snow can accumulate in different parts of Finland, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen. However, there will not be as much snow as in the beginning of the week.

There was almost 30 cents of snow in the south on Thursday, which according to Keränen is about 15 cents more than usual.

Southern Finland the amount of snow is almost the same as in Lapland, where the snow depth is 30 centimeters on both sides.

“For example, 32 centimeters of snow has accumulated in Pyhtää in Kymenlaakso. It is the same as Enontekiö”, says Keränen.

There is less snow in the rest of Finland. In central and eastern Finland, the snow depth has remained around 15–20 centimeters. There are areas in the west that, according to Keränen, only have a few centimeters of snow.

The driving weather was bad or very bad everywhere in Finland on Thursday, according to Fintraffic’s road traffic center. The Road Traffic Center reminds motorists of the correct situational speed and safety intervals.