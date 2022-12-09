Friday, December 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | Five centimeters more snow may accumulate during the rest of the week

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

An extraordinary amount of snow has accumulated in southern Finland at the moment.

The end of the week around five centimeters of snow can accumulate in different parts of Finland, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen. However, there will not be as much snow as in the beginning of the week.

An extraordinary amount of snow has accumulated in southern Finland at the moment. There was almost 30 cents of snow in the south on Thursday, which according to Keränen is about 15 cents more than usual.

Southern Finland the amount of snow is almost the same as in Lapland, where the snow depth is 30 centimeters on both sides.

“For example, 32 centimeters of snow has accumulated in Pyhtää in Kymenlaakso. It is the same as Enontekiö”, says Keränen.

There is less snow in the rest of Finland. In central and eastern Finland, the snow depth has remained around 15–20 centimeters. There are areas in the west that, according to Keränen, only have a few centimeters of snow.

See also  HS Helsinki The cat jumped on the keyboard, leaving a colleague with a hundred messages - HS readers tell of the embarrassing situations that pets cause when working remotely

The driving weather was bad or very bad everywhere in Finland on Thursday, according to Fintraffic’s road traffic center. The Road Traffic Center reminds motorists of the correct situational speed and safety intervals.

#Weather #centimeters #snow #accumulate #rest #week

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tekken 8, gameplay and story trailer at The Game Awards 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result