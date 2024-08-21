Weather | First it will rain in the capital region, then it can be hot

Weather|The rains on Thursday and Friday may change to heat in the capital region by Sunday.

Capital region the weather at the end of the week is more unstable than the weather at the beginning of the week, says the meteorologist on duty Jani Parviainen From the Institute of Meteorology.

According to Parviainen, a rain front will arrive on the south coast of the country from the south-west on Thursday, which can temporarily cause heavy rains in the capital region.

There are still uncertainties regarding the timing of the rains, but it is appropriate to wait for them during Thursday morning, says Parviainen. Thursday’s rain accumulation is about 4-20 millimeters depending on the movements of the rain front.

Rainy the weather will continue in the capital region on Friday as well, Parviainen states. However, Friday seems to be slightly colder than Thursday, and it is possible that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees.

Saturday, on the other hand, looks like a mostly cloudy day, and on Sunday in the south, there will even be cold temperatures, says Parviainen.

For raincoats and rubber boots seem to be used elsewhere in Finland from the end of the week.

“Almost the entire country will experience heavy rain,” Parviainen says about Thursday’s weather.

Thursday morning may be dusty in the eastern part of the country, but there will also be rain in the afternoon. On the other hand, in southwestern Finland, you can enjoy more pleasant moments on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, up to 50 millimeters of rain can be reached in the eastern parts of the country, and the weekend looks unstable in the north and west as well, says Parviainen. On Sunday, in addition to southern Finland, you can enjoy the heat in the southeastern parts of the country.