Weather | Finnish summers are getting longer: “There is a saying that climate change accelerates slowly”

Weather|The end of August has been exceptionally warm in Finland. According to a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, in the future there will be even more hot days at the end of summer.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In Finland, summer temperatures may continue further into autumn due to climate change. According to a study published in 2020, the thermal summer in Finland will be longer by an estimated 4–5 days per decade in the coming decades. Longer summers can also extend the forest fire season.

in Finland we may have to get used to the fact that summer temperatures and even hot days are encountered later and later as autumn approaches.

The end of August has been warmer than usual. At the Kärkä observation station in Salo, up to 27 degrees were measured on Friday afternoon.

It is possiblethat there will be hot days in southern Finland even at the beginning of September.

It’s left many wondering if temperatures like this this late in the summer are a trend that’s here to stay.

“In short, yes. Indeed, it is one of the best-known consequences of climate change, global warming caused by humanity, that these heat waves and warm weather in general are increasing,” says a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Mika Rantanen.

“There is a saying that climate change accelerates slowly. Its [ilmaston­muutoksen] is best recognized by the fact that it is more often warmer than usual.”

In the year 2020 published research According to Thermal summer refers to the season when the average daily temperature is over 10 degrees. At the same time, summers are changing from before warmer.

According to Rantanen, there are already signs that the thermal summer will start earlier in Finland and continue further into autumn.

When the thermal summer continues later and the average daily temperature stays above ten degrees for longer, the number of late hot days can also increase.

“There are hot days in the summer, but even more so in late summer with the warming,” says Rantanen.

However, when looking at long-term trends, it should be noted that years are not brothers: the differences between years can be large. The fact that it is exceptionally warm at the end of August this year does not mean that the same will happen again next year.

Summers lengthening may also bring more thunderstorms later in the fall.

“Of course, the temperature alone does not cause thunderstorms, but it is one phenomenon that can increase a little with the warming and longer summer,” says Rantanen.

“When the waters, especially the sea waters, stay warmer for longer in the fall, it can contribute to evening and night thunderstorms occurring later in the fall.”

Getting longer summers can also extend the forest fire season further into autumn.

This summer, for example, in Lapland, where it has been exceptionally warm, there have also been more forest fires than normal, Rantanen says. Partly it has been affected by the dryness of the terrain, partly by the growing season that started early.

“This year, the growing season started early in May, when there was already a heat wave. As a result, the plants have been more productive than usual in Lapland. There is more vegetation there, which then burns in these forest fires.”

“If and when this kind of development continues in the future, the forest fire season will be longer from the end of the summer.”