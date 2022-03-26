Weather Finnish Meteorological Institute: Winter storm hits the southern and central parts of Finland today – driving conditions are very bad in some places due to snowfall

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns that the wind will be strong in the central and southern part of the country and in the sea areas from nine in the morning onwards.

Winter storm hits the southern and central parts of the country today, the Finnish Meteorological Institute warns. In sea areas, too, the wind reaches storm readings.

Driving conditions are even very poor in some places due to snowfall. Its traffic is forecast to be potentially dangerous in the area from Northern Ostrobothnia and Northeast Finland to the southernmost part of Finland, as well as in Åland.

The Kainuu Association of Social and Health Care Municipalities also warned pedestrians and cyclists about the slippery weather.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, there is a need to prepare for wind damage and local power outages over the weekend, even if the frosty ground curbs tree falls.

The wind is warned to reach strong from about nine in the morning onwards, with a gust of 20 meters per second.

In Satakunta the rescue authority has decided to ban open fires for the whole day until eight o’clock on Sunday morning, the rescue service says On Twitter. The reason for the ban is a wind warning issued by the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

No actual warning has been given to Satakunta about the risk of forest or grass fire. On the other hand, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the risk of grass fires in Åland is high due to the drought, and the fires would also spread quickly due to the wind.