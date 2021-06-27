Weather Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of thunderstorms in southern and eastern Finland, in the south the heat rises near the heat

Showers or thunderstorms are concentrated in the afternoon, the Finnish Meteorological Institute reports.

Meteorological on Midsummer Sunday, the facility warns of rain or thunderstorms in the southern and eastern parts of the country. Warnings have been issued in the provinces of Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, Central Finland, North Karelia, Kainuu and South and North Savo.

Showers or thunderstorms are concentrated in the afternoon, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ari Mustala. At its worst, the deaf can cause severe gusts.

Temperatures will rise again high on Sunday, close to heat readings, at least in the south. Reasonably high temperatures are also allowed at night.

With rain and thunderstorms, the temperature may drop momentarily, but otherwise it is still warm, Mustala says.

Lightning struck the clear sky in the Nurmijärvi region at one o’clock on Midsummer’s Day.

Thunderstorm after giving way, there will be sun again, especially on Mondays and Tuesdays. Temperatures range from 20 to 25 degrees. The Helleraja border is forecast to be exceeded at least in southern and central Finland.

On Wednesday and Thursday the weather will change slightly. Especially to the east, a small rainfall area may extend on Tuesday and a strong north wind may be in store.

The west will remain sunny even on Wednesday. On Thursday, rain is expected in the southern and southeastern parts of the country.

There may be a slight drop in temperatures in the middle of the week, but heat is promised again for the rest of the week, Mustala says.

The beginning of July will be quite sunny and quite warm.