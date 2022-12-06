Weather | Finnish Meteorological Institute: Bad driving weather in places due to heavy snowfall

On Independence Day, there will be snow showers and light frosts.

Independence Day the weather is cloudy in most parts of the country, but in the middle parts of the country the cloud cover can break.

The driving weather on Tuesday will be bad in some places due to heavy snowfall, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

It can snow in southwestern Lapland ten centimeters on both sides. At least until the afternoon, there will be very bad driving weather in southwestern Lapland, where it will snow, especially in the Pärämere region.

The second snowfall area expected to arrive in southern Finland, on the other hand, seems to remain further south than expected. It will bring snow and worsen the driving weather, probably only right next to the coast from approximately four in the morning.

The temperature varies between two plus degrees in Southern Finland and six degrees below zero in Western Lapland.