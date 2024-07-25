Weather | Finland has been sweltering in the sweltering heat this week, but the rains will arrive on Sunday

Weather|Even on Friday, the temperature can rise to 30 degrees.

The heat retreat at the weekend.

Unusual temperatures have been experienced in Finland, but the warm air mass will start to move eastward on Saturday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen.

Even on Friday during the day, especially in the eastern and northern parts of the country, the temperature can rise to 30 degrees. Even in a large area in the western parts of the country, which the meteorologist on duty means the area from Uusimaa to Ostrobothnia, there are warm readings.

Despite this, rain and thunder showers can be experienced in the area.

“The morning starts dusty all over the country. However, the front extending from Uusimaa to western Lapland will be activated on Friday afternoon,” says Parviainen.

On Saturday, the front will move further east, and at that time the hottest air will begin to retreat over Finland. In the eastern and northern parts of the country, temperatures can still be warm, but in the west, the warmest weather is largely over. On Sunday, temperatures will be between 20 and 24 degrees, and the weather will be unstable across the country.