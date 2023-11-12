Weather | Father’s Day is celebrated in the drizzle and freezing weather

The coming week will also bring frost to the south.

Father’s Day today is celebrated in southern Finland in rainy weather, in the north in the middle of snowdrifts in freezing weather.

In the south, it is mild and has a few degrees of heat. The rains will mostly come as drizzle and at the same time the wind will start to get stronger, said the meteorologist on duty Tuomo Bergman From the Meteorological Institute on Saturday early evening.

In the middle parts of the country, the temperature is on both sides of zero and there is a chance of light snow showers.

In the north, it is even ten degrees below zero during the day.

“The cloudiness is quite variable and there are also larger clear areas,” says Bergman.

There is now more snow than usual in Western Lapland. The most snow is at Kittilä Kenttärova station, where the snow depth has been measured at 46 centimeters.

The coming week according to Bergman, it looks quite dusty and wintry.

There may be light snow showers in the east on Monday.

“Otherwise, the high pressure will strengthen and the temperatures will drop,” Bergman said.

“On the south coast, it can sometimes be a little on the plus side, but the average daily temperatures gradually drop to the freezing side, even in the south.”

Next week will also be coldest in Lapland, where the frost can reach around 25 degrees.

After next week, according to Bergman, the weather models will disagree about the direction of the weather.

“Some are of the opinion that winter will continue throughout the country, and others are of the opinion that the south would be similar to what it has been now, a good five degrees.”