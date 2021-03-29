ofJulian Baumann shut down

It looks like March will end very warm and sunny. What does that mean for summer 2021? A meteorologist explains.

Stuttgart – Due to climate change, there are always extreme weather conditions. In February alone it was bitterly cold on some days and almost spring-like warm on others. Summer time officially started last weekend and it looks like March will be really early summer again at the end. Last year, the weather in Germany had occasional hot spells that lasted for a very long time. Since March is currently already warm in summer, we may expect another real “hot summer” with temperatures above 40 degrees. A meteorologist investigated this question. As BW24 * reports, a meteorologist is investigating the question: Extreme temperatures over 40 degrees – will 2021 be a “hot summer”?

According to an earlier forecast, the "First summer day of the year" on Tuesday tomorrow.