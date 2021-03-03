The weather on Wednesday is again generally bright, but snow and sleet are on the march.

Winter has Germany firmly under control again. “The cooler air masses flow into Germany and initially displace the heat,” says meteorologist Dominik Jung. A rain band is spreading over Germany, which will let the mild temperatures sink into the basement in the coming hours. “So winter greets you again,” says the expert. Germany will probably still be shock-frozen today: on Thursday night, snow and sleet are even possible again. As BW24 * reports, Germany has to prepare for shock freezing – including a drop in temperature and snow.

The Weather in Stuttgart is bright today, Wednesday, but the temperature drop with snow and sleet is imminent.