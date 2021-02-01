Around 46 ° C in the south of France, around 43 ° C in the Paris region. The heat waves of summer 2019 once again reminded those who still doubted the concrete consequences of climate change. Scientific studies are piling up and anxiety sets in. The latest publication is from Météo France. This Monday, February 1, the meteorological service unveiled its new benchmark climate projections for the metropolis. Among its conclusions, episodes like the summer 2019 that are much longer, intense and regular by 2100.

Parameters far from being immutable

However, projecting so far away helps to grasp what is at stake: length, intensity, regularity, all of its parameters are far from being immutable. This is what the Météo France study shows, thanks to several regionalised simulations of the future climate, themselves based on three scenarios of greenhouse gas emissions. The first, the most virtuous, plans to achieve carbon neutrality – the state of equilibrium between emissions of human origin and their natural absorption via carbon sinks (trees, oceans) – at the global level, in 2070. The European Union and the United States hope to achieve this in 2050, China in 2060. The second, more credible with regard to the current trajectory, is a path “Intermediate in which emissions continue to grow for a few decades, stabilize before the end of the XXIe century, then decrease at a more moderate rate “ than the first scenario. The last “Describes, meanwhile, a future excluding any climate regulation policy, leading to around 5 ° C of global warming by the end of the century”.

Difficult to escape heatwaves

“There is no break in the results for 2014, but they are much more precise”, analysis Jean Jouzel, coordinator of the previous report. The climatologist underlines, among other things, the progress concerning pluviometry, which will allow many actors depending on the availability of water to adapt better. Météo France forecasts an increase of 2% to 6% in annual precipitation depending on the scenario, but with exacerbated disparities between the seasons. More rain in winter, less in summer. As for droughts, they will increase by five to ten days per year at the end of the century in the event of scenario 2 or 3, but their duration could stagnate, or even decrease if carbon neutrality is reached in 2070.

Regarding heatwaves, however, it will be difficult to escape them. They will be longer and more regular. The report also points to “Tropical nights” which would no longer be reserved for the south of France. During these episodes, the temperature does not drop below 20 ° C at night. “It would be an exaggeration to speak of a soon-to-be tropical climate in France, but summer begins earlier and ends later and later. An additional degree is equivalent to a delay of two weeks “, warns Jean Jouzel.

In France, this degree of increase has already been achieved compared to the reference period adopted – 1976 to 2005. None of the three scenarios foresees an increase in warming by 2040, because of the principle of climatic inertia. : the next two or three decades have already been written, and any new measures, however proactive, would have little impact in the short term. But to see in it a reason justifying another inertia, political this time, would be a serious mistake.