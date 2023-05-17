Home page World

Split

At least eight people have died in violent storms in Italy. However, the country’s civil protection authority is not giving the all-clear.

Rome – In Italy, the Emilia-Romagna and Marche regions bordering the Adriatic coast have been flooded since Tuesday, May 16th, due to exceptionally heavy rainfall. The storm has claimed at least eight lives so far, and several people are missing. Meanwhile, the Italian civil protection warns of further precipitation on Thursday – there is a red alert.

Severe weather in Italy: Months of rain falls within a few hours

The recent rainfall in northern Italy was so heavy that 21 of the 23 rivers in the affected region burst their banks and flooded more than 30 municipalities. In just a few hours, it rained as much as it usually does in several months. Residents in the hardest-hit provinces of Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and Bologna had partly sheltered from the water masses on the roofs of their houses. In more than 600 operations since Tuesday morning, the fire brigade has rescued people from their cars or houses. 50,000 residents were temporarily without electricity and 100,000 without a mobile phone network, thousands had been evacuated.

Carabinieri carry residents piggyback through the flooded streets. The Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna and Marche continue to be hit by severe storms. © Arma dei Carabinieri/dpa

The floods come after a period of drought in Italy. The dried out soil cannot absorb the water masses. “If soil stays dry for a long time, it doesn’t become more receptive, it becomes cemented,” Italy’s civil defense minister, Sebastiano “Nello” Musumeci, said at a news conference. Then the rainwater pours over the surface, “which brings absolutely unimaginable destruction”, continued the politician of the neo-fascist ruling party Fratelli d’Italia and called for a national hydraulic engineering plan to arm Italy against the increasingly tropical weather. The situation remains dangerous, the minister warned.

Red alert on the Adriatic: Pictures show the terrible extent of the floods in Italy View photo gallery

Italian civil protection issued red alert for Thursday

The danger has not yet been averted: the Italian civil protection agency again called on residents of northern Italy on Wednesday to avoid unnecessary trips by car and, if possible, to work from home. Red Alert continues to apply in the Emilia-Romagna region, while the orange warning level has been issued for parts of Emilia-Romagna, Marche and Tuscany. According to the civil protection authority, a Tunisian cyclone is now heading for the central Adriatic Sea and is expected to bring further precipitation and storms on Thursday and Friday.

The mayor of the city of Bologna, Matteo Lepore, warned the residents to be “extremely careful”. You should definitely not take your car. Those who cannot get to safety on higher floors should leave the houses, the politician wrote on Instagram. The mayor of the affected city of Cesenatico, Matteo Gozzoli, also warned that the situation remained “critical”. “We still have difficult hours ahead of us,” said a Facebook video.

The schools in Bologna, the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region, as well as in Faenza, Ravenna and Forlì initially remained closed. Formula 1 made the decision to cancel the Imola Grand Prix in the Emilia-Romagna region scheduled for next weekend. The paddock at the race track had already been cleared on Tuesday because a nearby river threatened to overflow its banks.

Climate experts predict that extreme weather events will become more frequent as a result of climate change. Two weeks ago, severe flooding and landslides occurred in the Emilia-Romagna region, killing two people.