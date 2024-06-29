Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

The DFB team’s European Championship round of 16 match could be overshadowed by a weather fiasco. Thunderstorms, hail and gusts of wind are forecast. In isolated cases, even tornadoes.

Munich – The Looking forward to the European Championship round of 16 between the DFB-Elf and Denmark is noticeable, but the mood is clouded by an impending weather catastrophe. Meteorologists and the German Weather Service (DWD) are forecasting a storm for Saturday (29 June).

When the Germans kick off, there could be severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and gusts of wind. In the south, tornadoes could even sweep across the fan mile. Some cities are considering cancelling public viewing. There is a risk to life and limb.

Weather alert in Germany: Severe weather threatens from the neighboring country – heavy thunderstorms, storms and heavy rain

A warm low from France is pushing dry air masses back to Germany, explains qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung, referring to data and forecasts from the DWD. The consequence: humid, warm air is spreading across Germany and creating ideal conditions for severe storms, similar to those that hit parts of Germany a few days ago.

If it were just rain, football fans would probably be able to cope with the weather conditions for the Germany match. However, meteorologists and the German Weather Service are warning of life-threatening storms. (Symbolic photo) © Peter Kneffel/dpa

While the middle of the country got off relatively lightly and heat storms caused chaos in Hamburg and northern Bavaria, the forecast for the storm front from France gives less cause for hope. This time, according to the DWD, it will mainly hit the southwest, the middle and the west – exactly where the Germany game is taking place.

Storms also threaten the DFB venue – Special appeal to fans: “Please stay at home”

According to the forecast of Kachelmann Weather In the evening, the thunderstorms will move from the French border towards Berlin overnight. This could seriously disrupt a possible European Championship party after a DFB victory in Dortmund and other cities. Dominik Jung from wetter.net sees the storms this evening as the crowning conclusion of a turbulent week. “The high summer that we have had in Germany since Monday is ending this evening with a big bang,” warns the meteorologist.

He urges people to keep a close eye on the storm situation and official warnings. “The situation can become very explosive,” warns Jung. “Outdoors in the evening and night into Sunday there is sometimes a risk to life. The air masses are very unstable and extremely energetic.”

Meteorologist Jan Schenk also advises football fans to be cautious: “Please stay at home on Saturday evening. There is a risk of death if a thunderstorm approaches.” Compared to the storms of the past few days, they will become unevenly more severe in the evening. “I have never seen such strong thunderstorm markers in Germany,” says the weather expert from The Weather Channel. In the Last week, a storm hit the fan mile in Frankfurt – with a relatively happy outcome. It could have been worse.

Storms over Germany – Tornadoes not ruled out in some areas

There is no official severe weather warning from the DWD yet (as of June 29, 11 a.m.). However, the federal agency issued a heat warning for large parts of Bavaria this morning. Over the course of the day, it will probably become extremely hot in a strip from Dresden to Lake Constance.

There is also a risk of severe storms or even hurricane gusts with wind speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour. There is even a risk of tornadoes in the region around northern and southern Baden. The storm in the Hanseatic city of Hamburg also recently caused hurricanes, as pictures show.