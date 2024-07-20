Home page World

From: Kilian Bauml

Press Split

After the heat of the past few days, Germany is expecting thunderstorms and tropical nights. But the refreshment will not last long.

Update from July 20, 3:41 p.m.: Katwarn and the Nina app have now been activated. Red severe weather warnings are in effect in 16 districts around Munich, and the city area is also affected. There is a risk of severe thunderstorms and hail, and in Munich there could be gusts of up to 70 km/h.

“The big bang is coming”: Weather expert warns of radical change – DWD fears “extreme storms”

First report from July 20, 3:41 p.m.: Kassel – The previous Summer is proving to be quite unstable. This weekend is no exception, because after the hot days in Germany, thunderstorms are on the way. “The big bang will come this evening and in the morning and then it will be significantly fresher from Monday,” predicts the qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.comBut this cooling is likely to be short-lived.

Changeable weather: Germany expects thunderstorms and tropical nights

“The high is slowly sliding into Eastern Europe and making way for lows.” The next low is expected to reach Germany in the night from Saturday to Sunday. Due to the high humidity, however, the night could be rather uncomfortable. In densely populated areas in particular, temperatures are unlikely to fall below 20 degrees, which the expert describes as a tropical night. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects a heat load and an approaching pressure trough that will transport moist air to Germany on Saturday (20 July).

The summer of 2024 will be more changeable than in previous years, but according to a meteorologist the summer will be normal. (Symbolic image) © dpa/DWD

“Storms due to heavy rain and hail”: DWD and experts predict weather explosion on Saturday

“From midday in the south, probably originating from the Franconian Jura and the Alpine foothills, isolated, sometimes strong thunderstorms with heavy rain of around 20 l/m² in a short time,” according to the DWD forecast. In the afternoon, Heavy rain and Gale gusts as well as isolated extreme storm occur, which may continue into the night. “Local storms with heavy rain and hail of up to three centimetres, extreme storms (more than 40 l/m²) in a localised area cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.”

Short summer break: weather expert predicts thunderstorms and high temperatures

Despite the rain, high temperatures of around 30 degrees are expected in many parts of Germany on Sunday. Cooler air masses will only flow into Germany towards the evening. According to Jung, the coming week will begin with “comfortable temperatures” on Monday, between 20 and 25 degrees, accompanied by a mixture of sun and clouds. Wednesday could be a little cooler before it gets hotter again towards the weekend.

Because the next warm air masses are already on their way to Germany. “Summer is not gone, it is just taking a short break and that is typical for a Central European summer. They are more of the changeable kind.” Hot days alternate with showers and thunderstorms as well as some cooler days – according to the expert, this up and down of the Weather completely normal. However, many people are no longer used to it, as there have been repeated dry summers and heat waves since 2018. “Something has returned to normal, but only here,” says the weather expert. In contrast, southern Europe is currently battling heat waves. (kiba)