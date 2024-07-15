Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer, Kilian Bäuml

Many European countries are struggling with extreme heat, with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees. © Javier Carrión/dpa

“Murderous heat” in Europe: Temperatures rise to 44 degrees. The Balkans and southern Europe in particular are suffering from the extreme heat.

Kassel – The summer heat is increasing in many parts of Europe, including popular holiday destinations such as Italy and Greece. Meanwhile, a weather expert is predicting a heat wave lasting several weeks. Dominik Jung, a meteorologist from wetter.netwas astonished and said: “In southern and eastern Europe, on the other hand, there is a murderous heat.” He added: “That is a real heat dome that is there.” A “heat dome” occurs when hot air under high pressure is trapped over a region.

Although maximum temperatures close to 40 degrees are not unusual in the south, Jung noted: “However, up to 43 or 44 degrees are expected in the next few days and that for a good week.” The Balkans in particular are suffering from high temperatures, but other countries are also affected.

Extreme heat in Europe: “exceptionally hot week” in Italy

The Italian weather service Meteo.it reported that Italy is facing an “exceptionally hot week”. The Adriatic country has been predicted to be heading for the “hottest period of the year”. The heat will be particularly felt in the centre and south of the country. Even in the north, temperatures of around 35 degrees are expected during the week. In the south, the thermometer could even reach up to 42 degrees. In urban areas, there will be little cooling at night, with temperatures reaching up to 25 degrees.

The inhabitants of Tuscany are also preparing for the heat wave. Eugenio Giani, the president of the region, advises avoiding being outdoors during the hottest hours of the day and ensuring that you drink plenty of fluids. Such high temperatures over a long period of time can be dangerous to the health of the elderly in particular.

It will also be hot in Greece, as the national weather service (HNMS) reported. Temperatures of up to 42 degrees are expected, especially on the mainland. A few tips can at least help keep your home cool in the heat. In coastal areas it will only be two to four degrees cooler.

Heat warning: “Protect yourself, children and the elderly”

The Croatian weather service DHMZ also warned of temperatures above 35 degrees and stressed: “Extremely high temperatures are expected. Protect yourself, children and the elderly.” According to the forecast of the European Weather Model (ECMWF), the heat will last at least until next week.

In Bulgaria, the heat wave even led to forest fires that could potentially spread to Turkey. On Sunday (14 July), more than 7,300 hectares burned in the Svilengrad area. The private broadcaster bTV reported that a state of emergency has been declared in some areas. There are also fires in Macedonia. The government in Skopje declared a state of emergency at the weekend, according to the news agency Ansa reported.

It will also be hot in Germany, with temperatures rising to as high as 33 degrees over the course of the week, especially in the south of the country. However, the country will be cooled down by thunderstorms and rain. There will be no major heatwave here for the time being. Nevertheless, one meteorologist is already fearing the “hellish summer of the millennium”. (kas/kiba/dpa)