Heavy rain, thunderstorms and the threat of flooding. A cold front is heading towards Germany this weekend, after which it will be extremely hot.

Offenbach – “When will it be summer again?” Meteorologist Kathy Schrey can’t get this Rudi Carell catchy tune out of her head at the moment, says the expert from wetter.net. At the weekend (6/7 July) she will have to escape into musical thoughts.

Weather forecast for the weekend: Cold front moves over Germany – enormous thunderstorm potential in the south

A cold front is rolling towards Germany. “At the moment, the summer weather for the weekend looks poor,” says Schrey, looking at the weather film. Rain clouds will arrive in the west as early as Friday (5 July). In contrast, the south will be dry on Friday, with temperatures around 26 degrees. It will be frosty in the northwest, where the thermometer will only climb to 16 degrees.

On Saturday (July 6th) the cold front will arrive from the northwest. It will “blow over us and bring a lot of precipitation,” says the meteorologist. This will literally charge up the weather situation, especially in the south. With temperatures of up to 31 degrees, moist air will then arrive and cause enormous potential for thunderstorms. Here the warning is: “Caution, dangerous situation!”

Weather warning for Sunday: Flash floods threaten – meteorologist fears flooding and high water

On Sunday (7 July) the Sun in the south it is completely gone. For the southwest wetter.net even issued an advance warning. The American weather model predicts significant amounts of rain. If the forecasts are correct, “flooding and high water in the region could be unavoidable.” Weather expert Schrey is particularly concerned about the water level in Lake Constance. Flash floods could cause a new negative record.

On Saturday (July 6) there is a risk of heavy rain lasting several hours in Germany: After the weekend, warm air will arrive from the Mediterranean. © Wolfgang Maria Weber/Imago/wetter.net

The German Weather Service (DWD) is also warning of heavy rain of around 30 litres per square metre in the Lake Constance area overnight into Sunday, although the DWD is only expecting severe rainfall of up to 50 litres per square metre with a low probability.

In the southeast, the DWD is predicting “further precipitation and renewed thunderstorm activity” on Sunday. According to the forecast, individual thunderstorms will probably be accompanied by heavy rain. Localized storms are also possible and in the Alpine region there is a risk of “heavy rain lasting several hours with amounts of up to 40 liters per square meter in just a few hours.”

Heat wave after stormy weekend: Temperatures in Germany break 30 degrees mark

Germany was in a cold hole until recentlybut after the cold front at the weekend, a heat wave from the south is likely to prevail. Warm air masses from the Mediterranean region are displacing the cold. What Bavaria is already experiencing at the weekend will spread across the whole country at the start of the week. On Tuesday (July 9th) temperatures will climb to up to 33 degrees, a midsummer day. “Next Friday we will really be flooded by the heat“, expects Schrey.

Before that, however, a storm front will move across Germany. The meteorologist concludes: “Now we just have to get through the weekend unscathed, through all the rain and thunderstorms.” And then, with a bit of luck, it will finally be summer again. (moe)