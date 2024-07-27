Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

Press Split

Temperatures are expected to rise to 45 degrees in several holiday destinations. Meteorologist Dominik Jung warns of fires, even near hotels.

Munich – Extreme heat with daily highs of over 40 degrees is expected in holiday destinations such as Portugal, Greece and Turkey. At least that is the forecast of the German Weather Service (DWD). According to meteorologist Dominik Jung, temperatures in Spain are expected to rise to as much as 45 degrees in the next two weeks. “The heat is coming from the interior of North Africa and has become stuck in the Mediterranean,” he explains to Bild.de.

According to Jung, people there cannot breathe a sigh of relief at night either. The thermometer then drops to a still very warm 25 to 28 degrees. It is similar in Italy: In Rome and Florence temperatures are around 38 degrees, in Bologna and Perugia between 36 and 37 degrees. The heat wave has already claimed four lives on the beach. Weather expert Jung urges caution – but not only because of possible dehydration or heat stroke.

Heat in holiday countries Weather expert classifies “risk of fires around the Mediterranean as very high”

“In general, the risk of fires around the Mediterranean is acutely very high,” Jung told IPPEN.MEDIAIn 2024 alone, several European holiday destinations have had to contend with fires, including Turkey, Bulgaria and Greece. After the devastating forest fires on the Greek island of Kos, hotels had to be evacuated. A fire also recently raged in a holiday region in Croatia. The flames there reached a height of up to 50 meters in some places.

Extreme heat is expected in many holiday destinations. In some places, temperatures are expected to rise to as much as 45 degrees. (Symbolic image) © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Jung therefore appeals to people to be cautious in holiday destinations, “especially on trips further away from the hotel.” “If forest fires break out there, it can be dangerous in unfamiliar surroundings,” explains the weather expert. But he believes that fires can also break out near hotels at any time, because they are usually started. “In 99 percent of cases, help is provided.” In Italy, for example, an arsonist caught red-handed with a drone.

Measures against heat: Holiday countries close tourist attractions and impose work bans

Both Jung and the DWD predict that the heat and dryness will not end any time soon. On the contrary: The Italian weather service has issued the highest heat warning level for Sicily. As a result, there is a ban on work on hot days in the afternoon until the end of August. In order to protect tourists from possible heat stroke and dehydration, popular sights in Greece such as the Acropolis will remain closed during the day.

Jung had previously spoken of a “murderous heat” in southern holiday regions. The expert from wetter.net According to the DWD, it is a real “heat dome”. However, the DWD sees the whole thing in a more differentiated way: Although there are certainly similarities between the current weather situation in southern Europe and a “heat dome”, there is still no extensive, blocking high pressure area that would trap the hot air and allow it to sink further.

How is a “heat dome” created? A heat dome occurs when a high pressure system settles over a region and traps the heat underneath. This weather phenomenon prevents cooler air from entering and temperatures rise continuously. The heat remains trapped under a dome and can last for several days or even weeks. This leads to extremely high temperatures and often heat waves. Source: German Weather Service (DWD)

Extreme heat in holiday countries: High pressure area could cause “heat dome”

According to the DWD, a “heat dome” could still form on the Iberian Peninsula. The reason for this is a predicted high pressure area, which is also causing extreme heat in Turkey. Either way, the high temperatures should not be underestimated, because according to stress researcher Claudia Traunmüller, they mean stress for the body. “People don’t know what to expect on holiday,” says the expert to the news portal today.at.

Already in June, the trade magazine New Scientist based on a scientific analysis a problematic heat wave aheadThe reason for this is the decreasing air pollution and the resulting more intense solar radiation. (cln)