June is summery and promises temperatures over 30 degrees. But first of all, Germany has to survive a heavy storm weekend.

Munich – summer is here! For the first time this year the temperatures are scratching 30 degrees. For experts, this is an indication of a warm summer.

But not so fast: Before the weather becomes permanently warm and sunny, we first have to survive a violent thunderstorm that comes with the heat breakdown.

Graduate meterologist Dominik Jung von Wetter.net warns of humid and warm air masses that are currently on their way from the British Isles to West Germany. Jung: “This humid, warm thunderstorm air brings the west from the North Sea to the Black Forest over the next few days, sometimes strong thunderstorms, locally also severe weather.”

Heavy storms in Germany at the weekend

Specifically, the western half of Germany in particular has to deal with sometimes violent storms at the weekend. According to Jung, hail and squalls occur, and he doesn’t even rule out tornadoes! The expert: “It is partly a humid and warm air mass like in the tropics.”

The weather in Germany becomes dangerous at the weekend. An expert warns of tornadoes. © Fotogramma / imago images

The German Weather Service (DWD) also tweeted on Friday (June 4th): “It is starting to swell over Germany and the first thunderstorms have already developed. In the afternoon there is a risk of downpours and hail of 2 cm, especially in the western half. ”The service also warns of squalls and heavy rain.

The whole weekend it stays warm and thunderstorm at 26 to 28 degrees. The thunderstorms only disappeared at the start of the new week. And then it will be nice: Germany will be spared the cold until mid-June.

June will be summery and warm – “up to 32 or 33 degrees”

Jung’s forecast for June sounds like a swimming lake and beer garden: “June remains warm. Mostly well above 20 or even 25 degrees, ”says the meteorologist.

And it gets even better: “In some places we scratch the 30 degree mark. In the middle of the month, the weather models are currently even suggesting peak values ​​of over 30 degrees – up to 32 or 33 degrees. “

Weather in Germany: “Too chaotic” for forecast – will it remain inconsistent?

MDR meteorologist Florian Rost, on the other hand, thinks that the weather in Germany is “too chaotic” to even make a practicable forecast for the summer: The smallest changes in the initial conditions could completely change the result.

“For example, if we have an air mass limit that separates cold from warm air, at some point the whole thing starts to make waves and that happens absolutely by accident.” He doesn’t want to commit to a hot summer just yet. A real forecast seems difficult, especially for the realists among the weather observers.

Optimists, on the other hand, are more likely to stick with Jung. The motto for the sunny minds is clear: survive the thunderstorm weekend – and then enjoy summer June. (cg)