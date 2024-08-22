Home World

From: Kai Hartwig

Summer is starting again in Germany. According to meteorologist Dominik Jung, a heat wave is coming – and it won’t end anytime soon.

Munich – In the last few days, summer has taken a short break in Germany. In many places the weather was unpleasant, with a lot of rain and storms. But according to expert Dominik Jung, a change in the weather is imminent: the meteorologist is hoping that summer will return – as early as next weekend.

Weather expert Jung announces “heat peak up to 36 degrees” for Saturday

Jung told wetter.net: “Summer is coming late, but it’s really getting going again.” He even gave a specific date: on Saturday, August 24, a new heat wave is set to begin in Germany – the longest of the year.

This is expected to continue in the coming days and bring high summer temperatures. “After the heat peak of up to 35 or 36 degrees this Saturday, from Monday onwards it will be sunny, dry and then increasingly warmer. The weather models are predicting a summer wave this morning (22 August) or even a heat wave until at least 5 September.”

Heatwave lasts until early September – “There is no end in sight to this midsummer weather phase”

According to Jung, people in Germany can look forward to “days of sunshine and daily temperatures of 25 to 35 degrees, depending on the region.” He expects that “the coasts will have cooler temperatures and the interior will have higher temperatures.” Jung adds: “There is no end in sight to this midsummer weather phase.” It is also unclear, according to the meteorologist, “when the weather will change.”

Germany is facing the longest heatwave of the year.

According to the weather forecast from wetter.net continue in the coming days:

DWD forecast also promises summer and temperatures above 30 degrees

The German Weather Service (DWD) is also forecasting summer temperatures for the coming days until the weekend. According to dwd.de On Thursday, August 22nd, it will be “sunny and dry from the middle to the south until the evening with temperatures of 24 to 27 degrees, with the highest values ​​on the Upper Rhine.” Friday, August 23rd, promises an increase in the south to “summer highs of between 25 and 30 degrees.” For Saturday, the DWD expects “highs in the northwest of 24 to 29 degrees, otherwise mid-summer highs of 29 to 34 degrees.”

Even though the weather will still be like high summer these days, a weather forecast for the coming winter has already been made. This even surprised the weather expert Jung. (kh)