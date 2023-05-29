Home page World

Robin Dittrich

The warm weather in 2023 only started in May. The weather expert Dominik Jung is now predicting a real heatwave and drought.

Kassel – Some European countries are currently experiencing longer periods of heat. In Spain, new climate records were set in April. The weather expert Dominik Jung von weather.net predicts similar conditions for Germany.

Heat wave approaching: is there a drought in Germany?

The most positive message from Dominik Jung at the beginning of June: “Permanent sun until next weekend! The longest phase of fine weather in the current year.” What initially sounds like a dream summer for many people in June could be a problem for agriculture: “June is supposed to be very warm and dry.” There shouldn’t be any rain in the coming weeks – just there could be a few showers and thunderstorms in the Alps.

“It rained enough in the first four months of the year,” one might think. At these times, however, it was not nearly as warm as in May 2023. “So far, extrapolated to the whole of Germany, there has been 40 percent too little rain in May. This is how the month will end, and it will remain so in the first five to ten days of June.” The weather expert Jung makes people sit up and take notice with his forecast for the summer: “The drought is back in Germany.”

When will the rain come back to Germany?

Harvests could be delayed due to the ongoing drought. It’s not supposed to rain again until mid-June, so the so-called sheep cold should be particularly pleasing to farmers. However, this could be a short-lived pleasure. “Perhaps the dry, sunny and warm weather will even accompany us throughout the summer of 2023.” As the US weather agency NOAA reported, it is even counting on one of the five warmest summers since 1881.

This is what the weather will be like next week:

Whit Monday: 17 to 27 degrees, sunny, dry, thunderstorms only in the Alps

17 to 27 degrees, sunny, dry, thunderstorms only in the Alps Tuesday: 19 to 26 degrees, mostly friendly and dry

19 to 26 degrees, mostly friendly and dry Wednesday: 20 to 27 degrees, mostly sunny, dry

20 to 27 degrees, mostly sunny, dry Thursday: 18 to 27 degrees, lots of sunshine and dry

18 to 27 degrees, lots of sunshine and dry Friday: 17 to 27 degrees, mostly very sunny and dry

It could be around one to two degrees warmer in Germany in June 2023 compared to the climate average for the years 1991 to 2020. It is not the first year that the summer has been dry and warm – this has already been the case for the last two years. “We could actually be threatened with a drought 3.0,” says qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung. But Jung doesn’t want to spread panic just yet: “So far, these have all just been climatological trends. We have to wait and see what happens next.”