High temperatures are currently alternating with short summer thunderstorms across the country. A meteorologist explains how long the heat wave will last in Germany.

Kassel – Heat, humidity, thunderstorms followed by renewed heat: The Hot weather in Germany currently seems to have no endDespite recurring rain showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures continue to dominate, and could even break a new record in the coming days. According to several weather forecasts, this situation will continue in large parts of Germany for the time being.

There is no end in sight to the heat wave. As meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.net announced on Monday that the weather in Germany will remain “oppressively humid” – “and that will continue until well into next week at least.” The German Weather Service (DWD) is also expecting maximum temperatures of 27 to 32 degrees in large parts of the country over the next ten days, with temperatures a little cooler in the north. There could be slight cooling in between, but temperatures below 20 degrees are not in sight nationwide, according to the DWD. It will only cool down in large parts of the country at night.

Record temperatures and humid weather: Weather expert explains how long the heat wave will last

According to Dominik Jung, particularly high temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees could be reached again at the beginning of next week. Summer in Germany will then last until at least mid-August. According to the meteorologist and the DWD, isolated showers and thunderstorms could provide brief cooling in between.

For many, the summer weather is a reason to be happy, while others suffer from the heat. © Daniel Kubirski/Imago (left) // Andreas Franke/Imago (right)

A strong thunderstorm as well as a new heat record could be imminent as early as Wednesday (31 July). While the DWD predicts similar temperatures for the day as on Tuesday with a maximum of 35 degrees, meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.net with a small but significant difference for the records: “Tomorrow (Wednesday, AdR) will probably be the hottest day of the year so far,” predicted Jung. For this to happen, the 35.0 degrees that was last measured in Kitzingen on June 29th would have to be broken.

Heatwave in Germany repeatedly interrupted by strong thunderstorms

According to the DWD, due to the extreme heat, it could become increasingly cloudy on Wednesday, especially in the west and southwest, from the morning onwards, and there could be isolated showers and “sometimes heavy thunderstorms” from the afternoon onwards. Stormy gusts are also expected near thunderstorms. Meteorologist Dominik Jung also expects heavy rain, squalls and hail, especially in Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Baden-Württemberg.

While temperatures in Germany only reach 35 degrees, in other European countries they are already over 40 degrees. According to a health psychologist, people may underestimate the extreme heat, especially in light of the holiday season. (nz)