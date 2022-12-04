The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, and clouds will appear in some eastern and northern regions that may be accompanied by light rain, and it will be humid at night and Tuesday morning with the possibility of fog or light mist formation in some coastal and inland areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed.

Winds Southeast – Northeast / 10 to 20, reaching 30 km / h.

The Arabian Gulf is light waves, while the first tide will occur at 11:01, the second tide at 00:15, the first tide at 17:57, and the second at 04:57.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light waves, while the first tide will occur at 20:55, the second tide at 07:36, the first tide at 14:05, and the second tide at 02:23.