The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain in some eastern, interior and western regions, and winds are light to moderate in speed, active to strong at times, with dusty clouds that lead to low horizontal visibility.

The center stated, in its daily statement, that the wind movement: southeasterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 45 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium, and the first tide occurs at 15:47, the second tide at 02:18, the first tide at 09:04, and the second tide at 20:00.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, turbulent at times with clouds, and the first tide will occur at 22:34, the first tide at 17:44, and the second tide at 17:44.