The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear in the morning in the east, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming. It may rain in the afternoon over the mountains, becoming humid at night and “Wednesday” morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming on some coastal and inland areas. The winds are light to moderate in speed, becoming active at times during the day, causing dust.

Wind movement: northwesterly – northeasterly / 10 – 25, reaching 40 km / h.. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf are light.. and the first tide occurs at 15:55, the second tide at 01:57, and the first tide at 08:59, and the tide The second at 19:43.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light.. and the first tide will occur at 11:44, the second tide at 22:18, the first tide at 17:31, and the second tide at 05:19.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels in the country tomorrow:

City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity

Abu Dhabi 42 26 85 30

Dubai 40 27 90 40

Sharjah 41 26 95 25

Ajman 38 25 95 45

Umm Al Quwain 40 30 90 40

Ras al-Khaimah 41 27 85 20

Fujairah 35 31 75 15

Al Ain 44 27 55 10

Liwa 45 26 90 15

Al Ruwais 39 26 95 25

Goods 42 26 95 20

Delma 40 28 90 30

Greater/ Lesser Tunb 38 30 90 50

Abu Musa 37 30 90 45.