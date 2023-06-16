The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming dusty at times, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust and dust.
Wind movement: northwesterly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent to medium.. and the first tide occurs at 13:42, the second tide at 00:21, and the first tide at 17:54 and the tide The second at 07:45.
In the Sea of Oman, the waves are medium to light. The first tide will occur at 10:02, the second tide at 20:29, the first tide at 15:33, and the second tide at 03:35.
The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels in the country tomorrow:
City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity
Abu Dhabi 40 27 80 20
Dubai 38 28 85 25
Sharjah 38 27 85 25
Ajman 36 29 80 25
Umm Al Quwain 38 27 80 30
Ras al-Khaimah 40 28 85 30
Fujairah 36 27 75 10
Al Ain 42 28 65 15
Liwa 44 27 40 20
Ruwais 40 27 75 15
Goods 41 29 75 20
Delma 39 30 75 20
Greater/ Lesser Tunb 37 31 70 30
Abu Musa 37 32 70 25.
