The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming dusty at times, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust and dust.

Wind movement: northwesterly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent to medium.. and the first tide occurs at 13:42, the second tide at 00:21, and the first tide at 17:54 and the tide The second at 07:45.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are medium to light. The first tide will occur at 10:02, the second tide at 20:29, the first tide at 15:33, and the second tide at 03:35.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels in the country tomorrow:

City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity

Abu Dhabi 40 27 80 20

Dubai 38 28 85 25

Sharjah 38 27 85 25

Ajman 36 29 80 25

Umm Al Quwain 38 27 80 30

Ras al-Khaimah 40 28 85 30

Fujairah 36 27 75 10

Al Ain 42 28 65 15

Liwa 44 27 40 20

Ruwais 40 27 75 15

Goods 41 29 75 20

Delma 39 30 75 20

Greater/ Lesser Tunb 37 31 70 30

Abu Musa 37 32 70 25.