The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, with the chance of cumulus clouds forming in some southern and eastern regions with the possibility of rain, and light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, sometimes active during the day, causing dust.

Winds Southeast – Northeast / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.

The Arabian Gulf is light waves, while the first tide will occur at 16:31, the second tide at 02:48, the first tide at 09:38, and the second tide at 20:28

Sea of ​​Oman: Light to medium waves at times, while the first tide will occur at 23:07, the second tide at 18:21, and the second tide at 06:08.